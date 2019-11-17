Thousands welcome Navy’s aircraft carrier at Portsmouth

LONDON: Thousands of people lined the sea walls to welcome home Britain’s second and newest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, as it sailed into its base at Portsmouth for the first time.

A fly-past of two Hawk jets and a Wildcat helicopter welcomed the 65,000-tonne warship as it arrived at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour, Hampshire, where it dwarfed the surrounding buildings.

Shipping lanes were closed and an air exclusion zone put in place as part of security measures for the arrival. Sailors lined the flight deck as the £3.1 billion carrier approached the dedicated Princess Royal jetty at the naval base.

Commanding officer Captain Darren Houston said: “Our first entry to Portsmouth represents the successful culmination of the build and sea trials period in which my ship’s company and industry partners have worked so closely together to bring HMS Prince of Wales into service with the fleet.

“I am extremely proud of them and their families for their perseverance, patience and extraordinary efforts.”

Air engineering technician Ben Daniels, one of the 600-strong crew on board along with 300 contractors, said: “I feel immensely proud to be a member of HMS Prince of Wales’s ship’s company while the ship is heading into its home port for the first time.

“It is a historic moment for the Royal Navy and I am looking forward to many years of service on this incredible ship.”

The carrier left Rosyth dockyard in Fife, eastern Scotland, where it was built in September before undergoing eight weeks of sea trials ahead of its arrival in Portsmouth.