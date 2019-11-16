For the farmer

The Sindh livestock department recently submitted an estimated cost of milk production in the province to the Hyderabad commissioner’s office so that it could fix the price of fresh milk. One is taken aback by the perception of the government and its department's rightful project.

According to the livestock department, a dairy farmer should earn Rs20 per day from every buffalo. By their own calculations a farmer must invest at least Rs150,000 to buy the animal and spend another Rs5,000 every 10 days in feeding and caring for the animals. The government’s misguided polices seem to ensure small farmers go bankrupt and farming is left to the big corporations. Our small landowners can take no more. This is very discouraging; small lang holders and farmers need to be encouraged instead.

Ayesha Manzoor

Kech