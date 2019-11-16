close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
AFP
November 16, 2019

28 Afghans killed in Iran truck crash

World

AFP
TEHRAN: At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in south eastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Balochistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's emergency services, adding that another 21 passengers were injured. One of the drivers lost control after a tyre blowout and crashed into the other vehicle, according to state TV. Iran is one of the deadliest countries in the world for road accidents, according to the World Health Organization.

