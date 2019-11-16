Terrorist held in Swat

MINGORA: The personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist in a raid conducted in the Matta tehsil in the Swat district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the CTD officials raided a hideout in Namal Chuprial and arrested a terrorist identified as Abu Huraira.

“He was wanted to the law-enforcement agencies for killings and sabotage activities during militancy in 2009,” an official said, adding that he had already been booked under sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 148, 149, 120B, 121A and 7ATA and was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.