close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Lawmaker inaugurates Sehat cards’ issuance in Bara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

BARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber district Muhammad Shafiq Afridi has said the government was trying to provide all kinds of basic facilities to tribal people. Addressing a press conference at the Bara Press Club after inaugurating issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards at Municipal Building in Bara Bazaar, he said the Sehat Insaf Card office had been shifted from Dogra hospital to Municipal Committee building in Bara Bazaar, which is more accessible for the public. “At least 40,000 cards have been allotted for people of Khyber tribal district and 20,000 for Bara sub-division alone,” the MPA said. He said that people could avail treatment in various hospitals in Peshawar. He maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fulfil all promises made with people. Sehat Insaf Cards Bara office supervisor Amanat Ali, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara Chairman Said Ayaz Wazir and Gul Amin Shah were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar