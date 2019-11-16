QAU Alumni Association to double the scholarships

Islamabad :Quaid-i- Azam University Alumni Association also known as Quaideen has announced to double the scholarships for QAU students.

As a follow-up of signed MoU with QAU, a meeting of the core committee of QAU Alumni Association held here at Islamabad Club decided to double the need-based scholarships for enrolled students at the university.

The meeting was informed that as per the latest information provided by the QAU Scholarship Office Rs5.5 million had been donated through official account of the Alumni Association being operated by QAU administration for award of scholarships and more than Rs1.5 m were donated for direct payment of university fee and hostel dues. During next phase, with the cooperation of the senior Alumni members, the meeting decided that this amount will be doubled. The members were also apprised that due to efforts and facilitation of QAU Alumni Association, a formal MoU was signed between QAU administration and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal as a result of which, more than 1500 scholarships had been awarded so far.

The meeting, at the request of QAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah also decided to extend maximum cooperation to QAU for the establishment of first ever Accessibility Centre for the physically challenges students of QAU at Dr Raziuddin Siddiqui Memorial Library of the University. It is worth mentioning that QAU Alumni Association was serving the needy students of QAU on receiving formal requests from the University for the last two decades.