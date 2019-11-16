close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 16, 2019

Rallies to express solidarity with people of IOK

National

 
November 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the government, different government departments and other organisations on Friday took out rallies to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir. A rally was held under the joint arrangement of the World Columnist Association and the Faisalabad Press Club.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan