Rallies to express solidarity with people of IOK

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the government, different government departments and other organisations on Friday took out rallies to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir. A rally was held under the joint arrangement of the World Columnist Association and the Faisalabad Press Club.
