Indian American Democrat wants US House resolution on IOK situation

WASHINGTON: An Indian American Democrat is leading the charge against India on Capitol Hill. Pramila Jayapal is the first woman of Indian descent to be elected to the US House of Representatives, and she wants the Indian government to do the right thing in Kashmir.

Jayapal wants a House resolution to send a clear message to New Delhi in the middle of impeachment hearings. Jayapal’s resolution, if it sees the light of day, would certainly send a message.

For starters, it would bring back memories of the early 1990s when a small group of Republicans, led by Congressman Dan Burton of Indiana, constantly raked India over the coals on Punjab and Kashmir.

Burton routinely used gory posters and ‘information’ supplied by Khalistani and Kashmiri elements while railing against Indian security forces. The tables have turned and a Democrat is in the forefront, while Republicans are trying to moderate her instincts. Jayapal is no Burton, and is taken more seriously than he was. Although her resolution didn’t have any co-sponsors at the time of writing, the fact it exists — and is being seriously considered — is significant. Nothing remotely anti-India has passed the floor of the House in a long while.

Liberals in the Democratic Party are passionate, and will argue ferociously. Jayapal has been working hard to build credibility on various issues. She is a serious contender for future leadership, and calling India out as an Indian American will win her points in certain quarters. The Republicans, on the other hand, are either agnostic or unwilling to defend New Delhi.