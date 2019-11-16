SHC repeats notice to PCB over no action against Malik, other players

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Friday repeated notice to Pakistan Cricket Board on a petition against inaction of PCB against former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and other players for violating team management rules prior to 2019 World Cup crucial match against arch-rivals India.

Petitioner Abdul Jalil Marwat, submitted that Malik, pacer Wahab Riaz and opening batsmen Imam-ul-Haq were spotted consuming sheesha at a café in England the night before the match with India on June 16. He said that Malik, Wahab and Imam performed poorly, which resulted in Pakistan’s loss.

He submitted that PCB had failed to take action against these players. He requested the court to direct PCB to explain why action was not taken against these players for violating the team management rules and regulations.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that none has appeared on behalf of PCB despite issuance of notice. The court repeated notice to PCB through district and sessions judge Lahore and adjourned the hearing of the case which date to be fixed later on.