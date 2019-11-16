Karachi, Islamabad to have two sailing clubs within a year

KARACHI: Two sailing clubs are to be built within a year in Karachi and Islamabad under the directives of Chief of Naval Staff, said Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas at the awards distribution ceremony of the sailing competitions of 33rd National Games at National Sailing Centre here on Friday.

“This is being done for the promotion of sailing in the country as Chief of Naval Staff has special interest in this sport,” added the chief guest. “He believes that Pakistan can win many medals in this sport at international level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Navy’s Master Abdullah Akram won gold medal in Optimist Class (Boys) category. Master M Ahmed of PAF grabbed the silver medal, while Army’s Master Danial took bronze.

In Laser 4.7 category for boys, M Awais of PAF won gold, Sakhir Ali of Navy took silver, and Kaif Ul Eman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwah grabbed bronze. In 470 Class category, Navy’s Rehmanullah and Khalid Hussain claimed gold medal; Sindh’s Abdul Hameed and Mehboob Zakir won silver medal; and the bronze was won by Naveed Ahmed and Ali Hamza of PAF.

In Laser Standard category, Najeeb Ullah Khan of Navy won gold and Allah Ditta of Army took silver medal, while bronze went to Athar Sultan of PAF. In RSX Class (Windsurfing Board) category, Navy’s Qasim Abbas won gold, M Irfan of PAF claimed silver medal, while Abdul Sami of KP took bronze.

In Enterprise Class category, Navy’s M A Tariq and Riaz Khan grabbed gold medal; KP’s Rahim Dad Khan and Kashif Saeed took silver medal; while Ayub Anjum and Asim Khan of Army won bronze medal.

In Match Race J-80 Class category, Navy (Najeeb Ullah Khan, Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rehman Ullah, and Tariq Ali) claimed gold medal. Army (Ayub Anjam, Qasir Javed, Zahid Ali, Sajid Mahmood, and Allah Ditta) took silver. medal. PAF (Sajjad Abbasi, M Waseem, M Sajjad, M Azeem, and Ali Hamza) won silver.

In Team Race (Laser Radial) category, Navy (Najeeb Ullah Khan, Khalid Hussain, Rehman Ullah, Muzammil Hassan, and Marium Asad) won gold medal. Army (Ayub Anjam, Tahir Naveed, Imran Sabir, Allah Ditta, and Farhat Shaheen) took silver medal. PAF (Sajjad Abbasi, M Waseem, M Sajjad, M Azeem, and Hanna Ibrahim) claimed bronze.