ICMA signs MoU with Punjab Bait ul Maal

Lahore: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and Punjab Bait ul Maal, The Government of Punjab, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony held at ICMA Pakistan, Lahore Campus.

The MOU was signed between Zia ul Mustafa, FCMA – President of ICMA Pakistan and Malik Muhammad Azam, Chairman, Punjab Bait ul Maal.Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA Pakistan welcomed the delegation of Punjab Bait ul Maal and expressed pleasure at the collaboration and said, ‘The collaboration between ICMA Pakistan and Punjab Bait ul Maal is a great step to enhance the education portfolio of the youth of Punjab. ICMA Pakistan is honored to provide financial relief to the outstanding, non-affording students of Punjab enrolling in CMA Professional Qualification through Punjab Bait ul Maal’

Chairman Punjab Bait ul Maal, Malik Muhammad Azam thanked ICMA Pakistan for the Institute's efforts in bringing both organisations together and shared the vision and efforts that Punjab Bait ul Maal as both organizations have been doing their part to provide higher education opportunities to deserving students.