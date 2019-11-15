Tomato crops stolen, guards deputed

BADIN: After surges in tomato price, the thieves turned towards the standing crops of tomato in Badin, compelling the farmers to hire guards for their crops.

According to details, the tomato prices all over the country including in Karachi skyrocketed while in Badin the tomato price reached upto Rs 20 per kg. The demand of the vegetable persuaded the thieves to steal the crops rather precious materials like gold. After the increase in robbery incidents, the farmers hired the private guards to protect their crops.