Traffic police take steps to regulate traffic in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The traffic police have taken steps to regulate traffic in all the eight districts of Hazara division, said a senior cop.

“The steps are cut in of 50 per cent traffic challans, check on underage driving, ensuring drug-free public transport and “No helmet no fuel” campaign,” said Regional Police Officer, Hazara div, Mazharul Haq Kakakhel told reporters on Thursday. Flanked by District Police Officer of Abbottabad Javed Iqbal, the newly-posted RPO shared his priorities, especially in Abbottabad which receives an estimated 0.6 million tourists every year.

The official said he first examined the data of last year accidents, according to which 722 mishaps occurred in 2018 in Hazara region which included 197 fatal and 525 non-fatal ones. The number of fatalities stood at 249, he added. “We have no other option but to redefine our priorities and cope with the issue along the scientific lines,” he argued. The RPO said instead of just increasing revenue through tickets, we have taken back 50 per cent challan (ticket) books from our ticketing officers and instead ask them to facilitate the commuters by replacing these books with “Help Books.” To curb the under-age driving, the official said young motorcyclists were being engaged through persuasion, motorbikes impounded for three days and released after taking assurance from parents and teachers. The violators face more severe punishment if he indulges in the practice again. The senior cop said all the fuel stations were bound not to provide fuel to only those motorcyclists having helmets. The management of bus stands was forced to put pressure on drivers of public transport for undergoing a dope test to ensure that healthy people drive vehicles and thus the lives of the people are safe. Mazharul Haq said being the gateway to China as well as Northern Areas, the Hazara region has great importance.

He said until the widening of the Mansehra Road in Abbottabad, traffic congestion was being controlled with the help of the private school management by fixing different closing timing and creating more parking lots.