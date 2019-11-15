27 outlaws among 73 held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 27 outlaws and 46 drug-peddlers in a search and strike operation launched against the anti-social elements in the district.

Briefing media persons, District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan said that after the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, the police launched search and strike operation in the district.

He said that the police backed by the Elite Force, bomb disposal unit, lady constables and sniffer dogs conducted raids on the hideouts of the criminals in the district. The DPO said that the 27 criminals wanted to the police in cases of heinous nature were arrested in addition to 46 drug-peddlers, adding, 58-kilogram hashish, five-kilogram heroin and ice were seized.