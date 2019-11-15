IST moot concludes

Islamabad :The Sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering (ICASE) in collaboration with Belt and Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) organised by Institute of Space Technology concluded at Islamabad.

ICASE 2019 was an international forum in which scientists, engineers, researchers, professionals and students interacted and discussed the latest themes and trends related with space science, technology and its applications. It provided a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia, and to evaluate emerging aerospace technologies and developments across the globe.

NASA Astronaut Scott Altman and Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Ex-Associate Director of Astrophysics Projects Division at Goddard Space Flight Center NASA delivered their keynote talks. The lectures were part of series of keynote talks in the Sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering. NASA Astronaut Scott Altman shared his experiences of the challenges faced during the missions along with the mission objective, design and applications of Hubble Space Telescope (HST). Mr. Altman was a part of the astronaut team on 2 out of the 5 servicing missions of HST which involved dangerous space walks and delicate repairs. Mr. Altman is a veteran of four space flights who logged over 51 days in space and is currently serving as Senior Vice President for Civil Programs for the ASRC Federal Engineering, Aerospace and Mission Systems.

Dr. Najam Abbas, Secretary ICASE moderated the concluding session with the distinguished national and international keynote speakers. Earlier he presented the overview of the conference while giving the details of different sessions. A total of 85 research papers were presented in the conference along with 12 poster presentations.