Barood Khana in Lahore Fort restored, illuminated

LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has illuminated the Barood Khana located inside Lahore Fort after its conservation.

Officials said the illumination had been done with more than 150 imported lights. The cost for illumination is Rs 3.8 million, they said and added that the conservation of Barood Khana was completed in one year.

WCLA officials said the monument was buried under 150,000 cubic feet of debris and wild plants had grown since ages. The WCLA Conservation Wing took the lead by removing the debris and restoring the monument. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, “Barood Khana is another wonder which is conserved in Lahore Fort by WCLA. Now it has been illuminated and will be opened to the public.”