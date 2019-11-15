close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

PLRA employees continue protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

LAHORE:The way to Chief Minister Secretariat will be locked down and the members of Punjab Assembly will not be allowed to enter Punjab Assembly building, announced the staff of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

The PLRA employees said this while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Thursday. At least 152 Arazi record centres (ARCs) across the Punjab province have been closed. The protest of PLRA staff would be extended to Punjab Assembly and CM Secretariat, said Umar Zia, voice-president of Arazi Record Centre Union Punjab (ARCUP) while talking to journalists.

The protest would be continued until their demands were fulfilled, he said. He said the government wanted to revive Patwari culture by making them village officers. “We are educated. Our demand is regularisation and service structure,” he said.

