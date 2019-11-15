Postcards of Pakistan on display at GCU

LAHORE:Paper Jewel—an exhibition of early postcards from Pakistan opened at the Salam Hall of Government College University (GCU) here Thursday.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition held under the auspices of Faiz Foundation Trust. More than 200 historical postcards on wide range subjects, including World War, Independence, Lahore, Old Balochistan, Karachi, Village Life, Eid Festivity, Murree, bridges and tunnel and history of Government College Lahore were put on display.

The postcards are private collection of Omer Khan, an avid historian and award-winning web designer. He researched and collected early photographs, postcards and ephemera of subcontinent for more than 30 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Salima Hashmi, the chairperson of Faiz Foundation, said the fifth Faiz Festival started Tuesday with this exhibition at the alma mater of her father, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. She said that Faiz International Conference which was also part of the festival would be held at GCU on Friday (today).

Talking to media, Omer Khan said that these illustrated postcards were the Instagram of their time. He said there could be no better place than the Salam Hall of Government College Lahore to display his collection. He told the vice-chancellor that his father was an Old Ravian, and he must be very proud of him today. He said that he had collected these postcards from different parts of the world. Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that each postcard was a chapter from history, and a great opportunity for their students to learn about their history, culture and traditions, and deliberate upon among themselves to make this nation great again. Old Ravians Union President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq Mohlan also visited the exhibition.