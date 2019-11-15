Schools closed for two days over smog in three Punjab districts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the wake of dense fog and poor air quality, School Education Department (SED) on Thursday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts will remain closed on Friday (today) and Saturday (tomorrow). Earlier, the department had banned outdoor activities in all public and private schools of Punjab till December 20, 2019, due to poor air quality.
LAHORE: In the wake of dense fog and poor air quality, School Education Department (SED) on Thursday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts will remain closed on Friday (today) and Saturday (tomorrow). Earlier, the department had banned outdoor activities in all public and private schools of Punjab till December 20, 2019, due to poor air quality.