Fri Nov 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Schools closed for two days over smog in three Punjab districts

National

November 15, 2019

LAHORE: In the wake of dense fog and poor air quality, School Education Department (SED) on Thursday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts will remain closed on Friday (today) and Saturday (tomorrow). Earlier, the department had banned outdoor activities in all public and private schools of Punjab till December 20, 2019, due to poor air quality.

