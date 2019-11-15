DSP martyred, four injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred and four persons including his guard and driver were injured when armed men attacked his vehicle on the Dilazak Road on Thursday. The police said that DSP CTD Ghani Khan was on his way to office from home when his vehicle was targetted near his village.

“Ghani Khan died on the spot while his gunman Rashid, driver Nasir and two passers-by who received bullet injuries were shifted to the hospital," said the spokesman for the Peshawar Police. He added that a search operation had been launched in the area to track down the attackers.

The spokesman maintained that the police were investigating the case from all angles. He said the police would try to find out if it is a case of terrorism or the result of personal rivalry of the family. Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan, SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi and other officers reached the spot to supervise collection of evidence. They also visited the wounded policemen at the Lady Reading Hospital to enquire after their health. "We have collected solid evidence from the spot. We are investigating the incident from all angles and will work out the case soon," CCPO Karim Khan told reporters. He said that two types of weapons were used in the attack. He added it can't be confirmed at this stage whether it was a case of target killing. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the attack and directed the inspector general of police to investigate the case and submit report. Meanwhile, the chief minister, IGP, chief secretary and others attended the funeral prayers of the martyred cop at the Malik SaadShaheed Police Lines. They laid floral wreaths at the coffin of DSP Ghani Khan after a smart contingent of police presented salute.