354 students awarded degrees at 31st convocation of PNEC

A total of 354 graduates were conferred degrees at the 31st convocation of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) held at the Bahria Auditorium Karachi on Thursday. Lt-General (retd) Naweed Zaman, rector of NUST, was the chief guest on the occasion. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas also attended the convocation.

According to Director General Public Relations (Navy), Lt-General (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Commodore Habib Ur Rehman conferred the degrees and medals to the graduating students.

The graduating students received three PhD degrees, 45 Masters degrees and 306 Bachelor’s degrees during the convocation. Thirty-seven medals in various disciplines were also awarded to the outstanding students and position holders.

Addressing the audience, the NUST rector highlighted that NUST was making all-out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet the country’s requirements.

He added that due to excellence in education, the university had risen to the 87th position, as per the QS Asian University rankings 2020, and had also retained its No.1 position among the Pakistani universities in the Asian Rankings.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant PNEC Commodore Habib Ur Rehman highlighted that the Pakistan Navy Engineering College was imparting quality education in the field of engineering, and its graduates were working across the globe in top organizations. He also apprised the audience of the PNEC’s recent achievements.

The commandant said that the college had started MS in Naval Architecture last year, which was the first-ever and only program in this field being offered in Pakistan. The program is aimed at meeting the critical HR requirements of the Pakistan Navy and other national organisations involved in the maritime sector.

A large number of officials from defence forces and civil organisations as well as parents of the graduating students attended the ceremony.