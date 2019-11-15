Foreign diplomats visit LCCI

LAHORE: A 19-member delegation of Foreign Services Academy on Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and held a meeting with its Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, a statement said.

Foreign diplomats asked a number of questions from the LCCI vice president who gave well directed and knowledge-based answers regarding Pakistan’s external trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan, role of chambers of commerce and SME sector in Pakistan, it added.

Foreign Services Academy Assistant Director Program Faiza Maqsood said that Foreign Services Academy offers a six weeks training programme to the foreign diplomats.

The objectives of the training in Pakistan are to brushing out their skills and make them able to share the real image of Pakistan to their countries. The LCCI vice president said Pakistan is a heaven for foreign investors and it has tremendous investment opportunities in almost every sector of the economy.

He said the SME sector provides a fresh blood to the economy of a country. A major part of Pakistan’s economy consists of Small and Medium Enterprises. “We being the key stakeholders are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy”, he added.