PIA, Etihad Airways re-launch codeshare deal

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Etihad Airways on Thursday announced re-launch of a codeshare partnership to access un-serviced markets and provide customers with clearer routing.

PIA and Etihad Airways re-launched the codeshare partnership to provide their customers with access to both airlines’ trunk routes between the UAE and Pakistan, and on Etihad services across its global network. The codeshare flights are now open for sale with the first travel date from 26th November.

Nausherwan Adil, chief commercial officer of PIA, said this is a great opportunity

for PIA to join hands with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, connecting Pakistan to UAE and around the globe, expanding reach to more destinations for the convenience of passengers.

“The relationship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates has always been a strong one and we feel proud to be working closely with our friends at Etihad Airways,” Adil said.

In 2016, the two airlines had also signed a codesharing deal. The partnership would see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on PIA services to and from Abu Dhabi to Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

PIA would place its ‘PK’ code on Etihad services from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to Abu Dhabi and vice versa, and also onwards from the UAE capital to Amsterdam, Bahrain, Colombo Chicago, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Madrid, Moscow, Washington DC, and Zurich.

Pending government approval, PIA’s services would be expanded to Amman, Athens, Brisbane, Melbourne, Nairobi, Rome and Sydney. Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer Robin Kamark said the UAE and Pakistan share historical, commercial and cultural links and “this partnership with PIA, one of the oldest and most experienced airlines in Asia, is a natural progression for both carriers”.

“It enables us to cater to the strong customer demand for both point-to-point business and VFR travel between the UAE and major cities in Pakistan, and to provide seamless travel options for the large Pakistani diaspora around the world, connecting through our hub in Abu Dhabi,” Kamark said.

Etihad Airways has been serving Pakistan since November 2004, and currently operates two daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad, 11 weekly flights to Lahore, and a daily service to Karachi.

PIA has been serving Abu Dhabi for more than three decades and flies seven weekly flights each from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.