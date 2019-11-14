close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

‘KFUEIT to emerge among top rank university soon’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahimyar Khan has given a lofty vision of becoming a world class university soon. These views were expressed by newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir while talking to media here on Wednesday. Prof Dr Tahir told that initially international conferences, seminars, global linkages and talks of international speakers on advanced research would be hallmark of this vision. The VC said that the KFUEIT would emerge among the top ranks in national and Asian landscape very soon. It would have its unique recognition of a student centric university with best opportunities of quality education and research, state-of-the-art infrastructure and laboratories, enhanced focus on sports and other extracurricular activities, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar