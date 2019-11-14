Abrar-ul-Haq visits TDCP office

LAHORE:Folk singer and PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq visited TDCP office here on Wednesday. Adviser to CM on tourism Asif Mehmood, Chairman Board of Director TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema and MD TDCP welcomed him. Asif Mehmood briefed Abrar-ul-Haq on ongoing projects of TDCP. Talking to the high-ups of TDCP Abrar-ul-Haq said the PTI govt is taking every measure for the promotion of tourism and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is the big step towards the religious tourism.