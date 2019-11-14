close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Abrar-ul-Haq visits TDCP office

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHORE:Folk singer and PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq visited TDCP office here on Wednesday. Adviser to CM on tourism Asif Mehmood, Chairman Board of Director TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema and MD TDCP welcomed him. Asif Mehmood briefed Abrar-ul-Haq on ongoing projects of TDCP. Talking to the high-ups of TDCP Abrar-ul-Haq said the PTI govt is taking every measure for the promotion of tourism and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is the big step towards the religious tourism.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore