Peace linked to harmony

LAHORE:Speakers during an international conference at Punjab University have stressed that tolerance and peace can be promoted in the world through socio-religious harmony as the fundamental doctrines of all religions emphasise the importance of high values and ethics in human relations. The conference was jointly organised by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in collaboration with University of Leeds, United Kingdom at its auditorium here on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, University of Leeds University School of Sociology and Social Policy’s Prof Dr Salman Sayyid, Dr Omer Abdullah alias Dr Paul Bagguley, Dr Yasmin Hussain, scholars from various universities of the country participated in the conference.

Addressing the inaugural session, Raja Yasir Humayun said Islam spread the message of love, peace and humanity. He stated that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the first time established an ideal society in Madina where there was social justice system and people from any school of thought or religion were given their rights. He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) introduced humanity to the world and ordered respecting others. He said that Islam spread in this region due to its teachings of equality and peace, not because of any extremist value. He said that some people belonging to all religions or white supremacists had extremist ideas and fanned extremism and terrorism but they did not reflect their religions.

However, he said, West talk about extremist Islam or moderate Islam but there is only one Islam which was given by Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), teaching us the message of peace. He said that the things happening in Palestine and Kashmir were not related to religion only rather it was reaction to the atrocities being ruthlessly carried out on the Muslims. He said that people belonging to any religion were living independently and enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that education was a matter of life and death for us. He said that we must promote culture of tolerance in our society and use technology for resolving our social problems.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that it was the responsibility of universities to resolve problems of society through innovations, development of new ideas and new knowledge otherwise universities were just like colleges. He said that Islam was not simply a religion only but it is complete code of life. He said that no society survived which crossed the boundaries defined by Allah. He said that we must respect the ideas of others and act upon the lessons of Islam based on peace and tolerance.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said that Iqbal was an exceptional human being and he was gift of Allah.