Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Outdoor activities in schools banned

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Department has banned all outdoor sports and other activities in all public and private schools in Punjab till December 20 due to smog.

In a letter to all chief executive officers and DEAs, the department issued instructions to ensure all students wear masks while present in the schools during smog. Appropriate arrangements may also be made for at least one awareness session for the students on the topic of air quality, it said.

