Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Capacity building initiative launched

Business

LAHORE: The National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, a project of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has announced its largest capacity building initiative for 2019/20 across Pakistan, including Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

SMEDA acting CEO Fuad Rabbani formally inaugurated the capacity building programme at SMEDA head office, it added.

The programme aims at providing handholding and capacity building support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), including new business startups, existing businesses and to the individuals aspiring to become entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program.

During the current financial year, 600 well-structured training programmes are scheduled to build capacity of over 15,000 SMEs by engaging professional training service provider firms selected through a competitive process, the statement said.

