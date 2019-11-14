Weekly SPI rises 0.57 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 7, 2019 for the combined consumption group, increased 0.57 percent as compared to the previous week, the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Wednesday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 131.10 points against 130.36 points registered in the previous week. The weekly SPI was computed with base 2015-16=100, covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.80 percent increase, as it went up to 135.29 points during the week from 134.22 points last week. Similarly, SPI for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 19.03 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 19.28 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888; Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.75 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.49 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 20 items registered increase, seven items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 24 items remained unchanged.