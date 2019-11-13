Pak shooter Joseph also qualifies for Olympics

LAHORE: Marksman Gulfam Joseph has become the latest athlete to qualify for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Joseph qualified on the basis of his performance in the 14th Asian Air Pistol Championship in Qatar, where he finished seventh with a score of 137.9He is the third Pakistani shooter after M Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir to qualify for the Olympics. Joseph won a silver medal in the 2016 South Asian Games at Guwahati and Shillong in India. The shooting event in the Olympics will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Asaka Shooting Range. The number of competitors has been cut down to 360 from 390 across fifteen different events with men and women being equally distributed.