close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

2 killed in road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

MANSEHRA: Two persons including a woman, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Bangian area of Balakot on Tuesday.

The jeep, carrying passengers, was on its way to Balakot from Bangian when its driver lost control over steering and the vehicle skidded off the bumpy road and plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced Mohammad Ashraf, stated to be the driver of the jeep, and a woman dead. The three injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar