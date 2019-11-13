2 killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: Two persons including a woman, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Bangian area of Balakot on Tuesday.

The jeep, carrying passengers, was on its way to Balakot from Bangian when its driver lost control over steering and the vehicle skidded off the bumpy road and plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced Mohammad Ashraf, stated to be the driver of the jeep, and a woman dead. The three injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.