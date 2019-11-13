Committee formed to probe irregularities

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has constituted a fact finding committee to probe into the allegations of irregularities in the Foreign Faculty Hiring Programme (FFHP) at GCU Lahore’s Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences.

The Committee will also review the operation of FFHP at other universities. The three-member committee will probe the matter and will submit its recommendation to the competent authority within one month.

While, the Committee will not probe into the details being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at GCU Lahore, it will address the overall concerns arising out of the reports published in a section of the press, and being commented upon on social media. It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Faculty Hiring Programme was launched by HEC in 2003 to seek services of qualified academics and researchers for offering technical support in development of new programmes, providing trainings for teaching and research, and building capacity for PhD supervision.