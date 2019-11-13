close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
An old war

Newspost

 
November 13, 2019

The long war in Afghanistan has become a headache not only for Afghans but all others who are involved in this war. Afghanistan was a fast-growing country but this war stopped its development.

Between the US and Taliban’s fighting, noncombatants are losing their beloved but the USA and Taliban are reluctant to solve the issue. The UN is requested to take notice and solve this eighteen-year-old war.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Jiwani

