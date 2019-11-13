close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
Soaring prices

Recent analytical reports on rise in prices of food items have identified the major reasons as lack of coordination between the provincial and federal governments, bureaucratic inefficiencies, rising tariffs on electricity and fertilisers, hoarding and stoppage of food items from Indian markets.

However, no explanation is given for such a sudden and unusual hike in the prices of tomatoes, wheat, onions, and garlic. There is a need to probe into the root cause of abrupt skyrocketing prices within a few days and to take immediate action.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

