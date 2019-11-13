ICCBS director now a member of national science body

International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University, Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary has become a member of the national committee constituted by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to develop a network of centres for advanced technologies in the country.

An ICCBS spokesperson on Tuesday said that the six-member committee, including Prof Choudhary, imparting advanced technology to develop them as state of the art centres in the field of science and technology.

The committee would meet in the coming three weeks to prepare a concept note for the approval of the cabinet while the concept paper would also include criteria of selection of such centres, he said.

Prof Choudhary has written and edited 69 books and 40 chapters in different books. He is also the author of over 1,145 research papers and chapters.