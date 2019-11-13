PCG arrests woman with 72kg of hashish

Personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards on Tuesday claimed seizing a huge cache of narcotics from a woman drug trafficker during a raid on the highway.

The spokesman for the PCG said officials seized 72 kilograms of fine quality of hashish at Adam Kund and Naka Khari check post on the RCD Highway near Winder, Balochistan.

During the checking of a passenger bus, a woman was found acting suspiciously. A PCG female searcher was told to carry out a body search of the passenger, and during the process 24 kilograms of fine quality of hashish was found in her luggage. The suspect had been traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

In another operation, PCG officials seized around 48 kilograms of fine quality of hashish hidden in bushes by the coastline in Adam Kund area near Winder. The approximate value of the drugs in international market is Rs78.62 million.