Licence sought for 100MW solar plant

KARACHI: Solution De Energy has approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to seek generation license for a 100MW solar power facility to be setup in Bhawalnagar, Punjab at an estimated cost of $90.26 million.

Crescent Steel and MdeCC had signed an agreement to establish a solar power project, for which a special purpose vehicle Solution De Energy was formed. The project involves some of the leading companies both locally and abroad. Crescent Steel and Allied products and MdeCC are experienced in the energy sector in Pakistan. The technology, management and funding partner Total Eren from France has extensive experience in renewable energy projects in Europe and Asia. The project developer and co-sponsor MdeCC was a founding partner and member of the Ivy Company and Goldman Consortium.

Cholistan Desert is the major potential site for solar power generation and Punjab government has taken an initiative to establish Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park (QASP) to generate 1,000MW. As per NTDC energy supply capacity, QASP was divided in many segments, like 300MW at Bahawalpur and the same in District Bahawalnagar. The proposed 100MW Solar Power Plant near Chishtian, would be a photovoltaic power station. It would be erected on the same footprint as planned for District Bahawalpur.