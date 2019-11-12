Sold for Rs4.82b, it’s world’s costliest watch

GENEVA: A one-of-a-kind Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A sold for a hammer price of about $31-million (PKR4.82 billion) Sunday at Only Watch, a charity auction held here to which top watch brands donate special editions, reports a foreign media outlet.

The previous record for the world’s most expensive wristwatch was Paul Newman’s Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, which sold for $17.7-million at a Phillips auction in 2017. The previous record for the world’s most expensive watch (a pocket watch) was the Patek Philippe Henry Graves Jr. Supercomplication, which sold for $24-million at a Sotheby’s auction in 2014. It was made in 1920.

The Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A-010 was created specially for Only Watch, and it is the only one that will ever be made in stainless steel. It has four spring barrels driving 20 complications, including a grande and petite sonnerie, a minute repeater, instantaneous perpetual calendar with a four-digit year display, second time zone, day/night indicator, day/date (on both dials), month, leap-year cycle, four-digit year display and 24-hour and minute subdial. There are front and back dials, which can be changed via reversible lugs. The salmon colored front dial bears the inscription “The Only One” on the alarm subdial at 12 o’clock.