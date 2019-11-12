Shamyl stars for Charbagh in Gobi’s Polo Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Fabulous five goals by Shah Shamyl Alam guided Charbagh to a thumping 7-3 triumph over Ittefaq in the Gobi’s Paints Polo Cup 2019 final played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Sunday. Beside Shah Shamyl, Ahmed Bilal converted remaining two goals from the winning side. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with a brace and Farasat Ali Chatha with a goal. In the well-contested final, both the sides played superb polo and were fighting for each and every point till the end of the third chukker, as Charbagh were enjoying 5-3 lead at that time. But in the fourth and last chukker, Charbagh showed their dominance and banged in a beautiful brace to win the match and title by 7-3. In the third chukker, Shah Shamyl struck one for Charbagh to make 4-2, but Farasat Ali the hit for Ittefaq to reduce the margin to 4-3. But Shah Shamyl added one more in his team’s tally, making it 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Shah Shamyl slammed in two more goals to finish the match, with Charbagh winning the final 7-3.
LAHORE: Fabulous five goals by Shah Shamyl Alam guided Charbagh to a thumping 7-3 triumph over Ittefaq in the Gobi’s Paints Polo Cup 2019 final played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Sunday. Beside Shah Shamyl, Ahmed Bilal converted remaining two goals from the winning side. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with a brace and Farasat Ali Chatha with a goal. In the well-contested final, both the sides played superb polo and were fighting for each and every point till the end of the third chukker, as Charbagh were enjoying 5-3 lead at that time. But in the fourth and last chukker, Charbagh showed their dominance and banged in a beautiful brace to win the match and title by 7-3. In the third chukker, Shah Shamyl struck one for Charbagh to make 4-2, but Farasat Ali the hit for Ittefaq to reduce the margin to 4-3. But Shah Shamyl added one more in his team’s tally, making it 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Shah Shamyl slammed in two more goals to finish the match, with Charbagh winning the final 7-3.