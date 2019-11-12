close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Shamyl stars for Charbagh in Gobi’s Polo Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

LAHORE: Fabulous five goals by Shah Shamyl Alam guided Charbagh to a thumping 7-3 triumph over Ittefaq in the Gobi’s Paints Polo Cup 2019 final played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Sunday. Beside Shah Shamyl, Ahmed Bilal converted remaining two goals from the winning side. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with a brace and Farasat Ali Chatha with a goal. In the well-contested final, both the sides played superb polo and were fighting for each and every point till the end of the third chukker, as Charbagh were enjoying 5-3 lead at that time. But in the fourth and last chukker, Charbagh showed their dominance and banged in a beautiful brace to win the match and title by 7-3. In the third chukker, Shah Shamyl struck one for Charbagh to make 4-2, but Farasat Ali the hit for Ittefaq to reduce the margin to 4-3. But Shah Shamyl added one more in his team’s tally, making it 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Shah Shamyl slammed in two more goals to finish the match, with Charbagh winning the final 7-3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports