Rogue ‘Bin Laden’ elephant caught in India after killing 5

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUWAHATI: An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said Monday. Wildlife officers tracked the pachyderm — dubbed “Laden” by the locals it menaced in northeastern Assam state — through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.
“We started the final leg of the operation today... Two darts were fired by experts which had tranquilised the male elephant,” a senior forestry official told AFP. “Now the work is on to shift the elephant to a forest where there is no human habitation nearby. The animal killed five people, including three women, during a 24-hour rampage through Goalpara district October. Officials said they would take the elephant´s welfare into account as well as the safety of people living nearby in deciding where it would be relocated.
GUWAHATI: An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said Monday. Wildlife officers tracked the pachyderm — dubbed “Laden” by the locals it menaced in northeastern Assam state — through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.
“We started the final leg of the operation today... Two darts were fired by experts which had tranquilised the male elephant,” a senior forestry official told AFP. “Now the work is on to shift the elephant to a forest where there is no human habitation nearby. The animal killed five people, including three women, during a 24-hour rampage through Goalpara district October. Officials said they would take the elephant´s welfare into account as well as the safety of people living nearby in deciding where it would be relocated.