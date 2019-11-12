Stress laid on HRs protection, economic stability

PESHAWAR: Protection of human rights and economic stability are the key components of national security and a stable democracy and for the purpose the role of young people carries immense importance, said speakers at a workshop here on Monday.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) and Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar. Director Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Jamil Ahmad Chitrali in his talk on the occasion said there are two views on national security and stability. He said one suggests more weapons, armed forces and secured borders as a guarantee to the development and stability of a country, while the other stresses rule of law, fundamental human rights, equal citizenry and tolerance as the most essential prerequisite for democratic development and national stability. Dr Aamir Raza from the Department of Political Science said every citizen should uphold and strengthen rule of law by adherence to and promoting respect for law.