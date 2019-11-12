LGH gets regular principal

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Prof Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar as Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Ud-din Medical College and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on regular basis and a notification has also been issued in this regard. He is a renowned gynaecologist and a senior medical professor and has a vast experience of working on different positions. Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neuro Science Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has lauded the posting of Prof Al-fareed Zafar and said he would play his role in enhancing research in medical field. Prof Khalid Mahmood said Prof Al-fareed Zafar is the son of a family who has a great history and name in the medical field. He would enlighten his family with his extraordinary performance. He said all these three institutions would further grow under his supervision as principal.