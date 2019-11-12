close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 12, 2019

German FM warns Iran over nuclear deal

World

AFP
November 12, 2019

BRUSSELS: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Tehran over its new uranium enrichment on Monday, threatening to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, which could open the way to renewed UN sanctions.

The three European parties to the deal, Germany, France and Britain, will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to Iran stepping back from its commitments under the accord, Maas said.

Tehran last week resumed enrichment at the underground Fordow plant south of Tehran in the latest in a series of moves away from the agreement, taken since Washington´s withdrawal in May last year and reimposition of sanctions. "We are very concerned to see that there are other uranium enrichments that Iran has not only announced, but is also carrying out’’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World