German FM warns Iran over nuclear deal

BRUSSELS: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Tehran over its new uranium enrichment on Monday, threatening to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, which could open the way to renewed UN sanctions.

The three European parties to the deal, Germany, France and Britain, will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to Iran stepping back from its commitments under the accord, Maas said.

Tehran last week resumed enrichment at the underground Fordow plant south of Tehran in the latest in a series of moves away from the agreement, taken since Washington´s withdrawal in May last year and reimposition of sanctions. "We are very concerned to see that there are other uranium enrichments that Iran has not only announced, but is also carrying out’’.