Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moves LHC for production orders

LAHORE: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging step of not issuing his production orders.

Abbasi had filed the petition Monday stating that he had written a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken. He argued that the speaker had issued production orders of various members but he was ignored, which was a discriminatory act.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of his production orders as all citizens were equal and no discrimination could be made. It is pertinent to mention that a single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petition today (Tuesday).