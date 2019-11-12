One-month remission announced for Malir prison inmates

Superintendent of Prison and Correctional Facility Malir Prison Aurangzeb Kango has announced the award of remission of one month in respect of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, and the decision will benefit 27 prisoners.

This was announced by the Kango during a mehfil-e-naat and celebration ceremony of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal organised by the Justice Helpline, an NGO, with the support of the prison administration and a private health provision body.

Former FIA law director Syed Israr Ali was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was presided over by the convener of the Oversight Committee of the Home Department of Sindh and a philanthropist, Dr Farhan Essa.

Nadeem Shaikh, an advocate, president of Justice Helpline, AJK Marwat, Saleem Micheal, Ghansham Parkash, Haris Amin Bhatti, prison officials and a large number of prisoners were present on the occasion.

Kango said that two prisoners were also released from prison after this remission. “We with the support of civil society activists, the convener of the Oversight Committee and the home department Sindh are striving to make this place a real correction facility where these prisoners should learn humanity and skills so they should become a productive member of our society when released,” he said.

Essa appreciated the support of the prison superintendent and other staff to carry out social activities there. “With the help of Rotary International, we have installed a solar-powered reverse osmosis (RO) plant and have built a storage tank of 100,000 gallons to provide clean drinking water to inmates. We are also making efforts to solarise the whole prison.”

He said efforts were underway to establish a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts, and for this the ANF was helping us out. The construction of an anti-drug and psychiatric barrack was underway, and our team had enhanced the capacity of barracks by adding one story to it, he added. “We have installed a biometric identification system with the help of the CPLC IT system, and this has also been installed for the Sindh police in other prisons and police stations to track prisoners. DIG Sultan Khawaja and Zuber Habib of the CPLC have helped accomplish this task. With all this, it is very important to solve issues of prison staff and officials, for this we have helped them to get their awaited promotions with the help of home secretary Abdul Kabir Qazi.”