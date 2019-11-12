Bank Alfalah holds exclusive event

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah held an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of Sialkot’s first-ever Premier Lounge, at their Tariq Road Branch, a statement said on Monday.

The attendees included major clients of Alfalah Premier, the elite of Sialkot’s business community and individuals from the senior management of the bank, it added. This marks the launch and roll out of fifth full-scale Premier Lounge, coupled with 20 Sub Lounges across the network.

Bank Alfalah Premier is a priority banking platform that has been providing a world class banking experience to the high net worth clientele of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and now Sialkot, the statement said.

Bank Alfalah Premier offers the high net worth clientele with an unparalleled banking experience and high level of personalised services through dedicated relationship managers, a more rewarding in-branch experience, state-of-the-art lounge network, a wide array of product suite, top notch alliances, along with unique lifestyle experiences that are tailored to client needs.