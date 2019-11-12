‘Pakistan optimal investment destination’

LONDON: Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) on Monday said the country's economy was strengthening steadily because of the prudent policies initiated by the government with a focus on making it an ideal foreign investment destination.

"The latest World Bank report has also recognised Pakistan has emerged as an ‘improver’ in terms of ease of doing business and therefore foreign investors including UK (United Kingdom) businessmen were taking interest in investing in various sectors of economy like tourism and infrastructure development in Pakistan,” said Julian Hamilton Barns, Chairman PBBC while talking to APP.

Barns also appreciated Pakistan's investment-friendly policies and initiatives undertaken for economic stability and growth in the country.

To a question, chairman PBBC said, “Pakistan offers the best investment opportunities and potentials in a peaceful environment in various sectors of the economy including tourism and infrastructure development”.

He urged the foreign investors especially from the UK to invest in Pakistan's development and also take advantage from the lucrative and profitable opportunities the country has to offer.

Barns further said being the head of the Council, it was his mandate to not only take steps to boost bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK, but also work for enhancing mutual trade and investment between the two countries. The British trade leader also appreciated Pakistan’s High Commission in London for their huge support to achieve this objective.

Highlighting the demographic dividends of Pakistan, he said Pakistan had a population of 230 million and 60 percent of it was below the age of 30 offering the biggest labour market for the investors.

He especially mentioned the gigantic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which has also influenced and brought improvement in Pakistan's economic growth in two to three years.

Barns also expressed the hope that economic policies and reforms initiated by Pakistan would further help improve its economic growth, besides propelling the trade and huge foreign investments in the country.