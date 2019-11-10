close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Girls college holds ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Islamabad :The Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4, held a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Besides students and teachers, the former model college principals, vice-principals and teachers were also in attendance.

Qaiserah Alvi, Gul Bibi, Farzana Gillani and Yasmeen Bukhari were the special guests on the occasion.

The event formally started with Quran Khwani. There followed recitation of Durood Sharif.

During Milad the recitation of Hamd-e-Bari Taa'la and Naa't-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (peace be upon him) were offered by teachers including Aneela Manzar, Shazia Shakeel, Sabeeha Neelum and Sadia Zafar and students.

Ms Iffat Khalid, Head of Islamic Studies Department enlightened the audience with different aspects of the holy life and teaching of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

She said the entire life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of luminosity for the Muslim ummah. Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is the prime example to follow; the best can be achieved by practicing the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

"Our Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us all the highest standards of living that can be acquired and demonstrated through the practices of Prophets '(peace be upon him) acts," she added.

At the end, participants prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad