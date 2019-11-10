close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
November 10, 2019

Five die in clash over property dispute

National

S
Sabah
November 10, 2019

LAHORE: Five people were killed in a clash between two groups over a property dispute in the Batapur police limits in Lahore on Saturday.

Amjad Group had shot and injured a man of Rafaqat Group. On Friday, people of both groups were going to the police chowki for reconciliation when a group opened fire on their opponents.

As a result, Amjad, 40, Imran, 35, Ijaz, 30, and Zafar 35, died on the spot. Mazhar Munir, Ghulam Mustafa, Imtiaz and Nazir were injured and taken to hospital. Munir, a passerby, succumbed to his wounds. The attackers managed to escape. The bodies have been shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two people including an injured accused from Mayo Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan