Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) today

ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today (Sunday).

The day will dawn with thirty-one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty-one guns salute at all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayer.

Special conferences, events and Mehafil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind. In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), an International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference will be held in Islamabad tomorrow under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘State of Madina and concept of modern Islamic Welfare State’ in light of teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan while President Dr Arif Alvi will preside over the concluding session. Prominent Ulema and Mushaikh, scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the conference and threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). Awards and prizes will also be distributed among the position holders in Seerat Books Maqala-e-Seerat and Naats. —Sabah

APP adds: Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have congratulated the people and the Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi which is being celebrated today (Sunday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the ‘State of Madina’ established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a guiding principle for the people of all ages as it had not merely focused the betterment of Muslims but the whole humanity.

In his message to the countrymen on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today (Sunday) to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the prime minister said Islam had introduced the concept of first welfare state in human history which was executed by the Holy Prophet (SAWW) and his companions.

He said the high principles being followed by today’s modern welfare states had already been practised by the Holy Prophet (SAWW) by establishing the State of Madina in the age of darkness and the deteriorating society. Moreover, the companions of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) further enriched this concept through ensuring justice and equality in their respective tenures, which was the golden chapter of the world history.

Congratulating the people and the Muslim Ummah on Eid Miladun Nabi, the prime minister said the Holy Prophet ((SAWW) was the embodiment of high morals who had started preaching Islam after getting recognition as truthful and honest. He said the Holy Prophet (SAWW) had never told a lie nor breached trust. He had not only accepted the norms of other religions but also committed to adhere to those at the time when one could not imagine so.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH), through his good governance, had established such a welfare state that had guaranteed equal rights to everyone besides giving religious freedom to all the citizens.

These were the golden principles of the State of Madina which did not exist in any state of that era, he added.